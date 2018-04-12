Transcript for How to get the most online savings using the 'triple dip' method

If you missed out on black Friday and cyber Monday deal, don't worry, Becky Worley has a new shopping strategy to help. It is called the triple dip. That's right, the triple dip. Between now and Christmas, there are just fewer sales and we spend so much money this time of year that any discounts can really add up so layer in the savings, automate it with web tools and make every day a lot more like Black Friday. As we head into the peak of holiday shopping deals get harder to find but according to cnet's Rick roida, aka the cheapskate, there is a trick to saving called the triple dip. When you combine what you're getting from every purchase with what you can get with cash back services it can start to add up. Reporter: The trifecta, a coupon code, money back from a rebate club like ebates and cash back from a credit card. The coupon code is first. Honey is a browser extension. It helps you find coupon codes at checkout. Reporter: Every time it recognizes a checkout page it runs through its database and tries the codes then it test you which ones nets you the biggest savings. Next dip, online rebates. These are services like ebates and be frugal and top cash back. Reporter: They credit your account when you make purchases at participating retailers. By the end of three months which is usually the time when they pay out your cash back bonus, it really adds up and can be a good chuck of extra money. Reporter: Next in our triple play. Stores pushing their own branded credit cards like crazy with really lucrative cash back offers. As the economy booms credit card companies have increased the fees they charge companies so big retailers want you to use their store-branded cards more than ever. Amazon, target and Lowe's offer 5% back on all purchases. Costco offers 4% off gas and % off everything else. And then there are the traditional cash back cards like discover, chase freedom and American Express blue that have cash back offers that are pretty appealing so as you tackle holiday shopping, layer in the savings to create your own black Friday every day. So how much can you save? Well, let me give you an example. I found shoes for $75. I hughesed the honey browser and find a code, boom, 30% off, then I use a cash back credit card, another 2% off and because I started my shopping trip through the rebates online service another 10% back, total savings, $28.80 and, George, that really adds up this time of year. We saw it right there. Thank you, Becky.

