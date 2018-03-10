This paint bomb escape room is a blast

Beat the Bomb is the ultimate group bonding experience to race against time and defuse the the paint bomb.
0:57 | 10/03/18

Comments
Transcript for This paint bomb escape room is a blast
Hi guys were here Pete that Bob the world's first aid classes. All of beat the box games require players on the team. To work together. Better communication game. We have a laser made that you have. All get across. We have audio game where everybody gets the sounds. Not. And we have a move me game where people need all the standing in the right place. Through those games he earned as much time as you can on the fifth and final room which is the room with the pain I don't work together as a team definitely. Last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

