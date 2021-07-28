-
Now Playing: Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting
-
Now Playing: This hospital celebrates the Olympics like no other
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic event
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics final
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals bonanza on skin care products
-
Now Playing: Cool off this summer with these frozen Bloody Mary popsicles
-
Now Playing: Nurse uses music as medicine to uplift patients
-
Now Playing: Cat Cora makes 'Copycat' Animal Style Fries from In-N-Out's beloved secret menu
-
Now Playing: Moms create greeting cards for adoption journey
-
Now Playing: How to make smoked queso
-
Now Playing: Octopus scares off stingray camouflaged in the sand
-
Now Playing: These newborns take home the gold with their Olympic-themed outfits
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Top lip trends and tips for summer
-
Now Playing: Fashion mogul starts a new ‘Unorthodox Life’
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach’s Olympic update on Simone Biles
-
Now Playing: Diane Sawyer is into ‘Ted Lasso’
-
Now Playing: How this single mom got out of debt and retired at 41