Senior dog is adopted after more than 700 days in shelter

Velcro, a 10-year-old dog with arthritis and special needs, was matched with Jeanette Finch-Walton by Austin Pets Alive! "Velcro has adopted me, I didn't adopt him," Finch-Walton said.

March 20, 2024

