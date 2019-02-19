Senior dogs get married in their shelter to help get them adopted together

More
Because who could say no to these faces?
0:26 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senior dogs get married in their shelter to help get them adopted together

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61174391,"title":"Senior dogs get married in their shelter to help get them adopted together","duration":"0:26","description":"Because who could say no to these faces?","url":"/GMA/Living/video/senior-dogs-married-shelter-adopted-61174391","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.