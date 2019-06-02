Transcript for 'Shark Tank' stars share tips for first-time job seekers live on 'GMA'

Now to our series "Get the job." This morning we're looking at the generation gap on how do kids and parents approach getting that first job differently and which is the best way? The sharks are here to give us their advice but first ABC's Rebecca Jarvis has a closer look at the changing landscape and this is something you look into, parent, kids, first jobs. You're about a week and a half before your first kid. We'll have an argument about this. According to the national association of colleges and employers the average college graduate leaves school without a job and it typically takes over seven months to find one, of course, it all begins with that interview so how do you land one? Take a listen. Today, many grads struggle to find the best way to land their dream job. Kids today are told a million and one different answers in how to go towards the workforce. Reporter: For marina she's getting advice from her mom, her teachers and her peers. There's just one problem. They're all contradicting each other. You didn't really have technology back in the day. Parents are going to be stuck in their ways because they've gotten jobs so they think it's proven. As technology evolves and new jobs pop up, even new industries naturally the process for searching for those jobs and landing those jobs will change as well. Reporter: But more marina's mom she thinks you ditch the internet and go personal. I think that you can gon person and I think that you should go that extra step. I don't think you should have the computer be your sole source. Reporter: Expertss adapting to the times some rules stay true forever. Others need an upgrade. Most of the core ground rules of job searching are unlikely to ever change, however, the ways we approach those roles are ever evolving. Ever evolving so keep in mind anyone out there who is applying for a job that digital footprint. It plays a huge role in how people see you and know you before you even get to apply for jobs so can up the Instagram, E Twitter, the Facebook accounts. It's also a great idea to set up a linkedin and the company tells me the best thing you can do for yourself on linkedin is include a picture in your profile. Employers are way more likely to give you a look if you have that photo. Yeah, that friendly face. That's what everybody is looking for. Thank you so much, Rebecca. We're joined by marina and Maryann along with another parent and graduate, pat and Steve and going to tell you who knows best how to get that job that we're all looking for, the people who really do know, "Shark tank's" Barbara Cochran and Robert herjavec. Robert and Barbara, thanks for joining us. You're both parents. Have you gone through this and had this -- I have a 24-year-old son in his second job. He's been in the workforce three years, I told him inch by inch how to land the interview, what to put on the resume and he ignored everything I said. But he got aob anyway so go figure. So go figure. But I know that these parents here, they want their kids to listen. Parents think they know best. We'll do a little thing. Many Maryann and marina, you have different things about how this works and how to make a good first impression, what to put on your resume, job profile. What to even wear to a job interview. So, Maryann, I want to start with you. What do you think marina should do. I think marina should definitely go ahead and have everything in order in order to meet people and network and go out there. I think her profile picture on linkedin should be just that, a snap the shot that should translate into her dress which is her suit or something that she should wear, very tailored, very classic and very simple then let her personality flow. Marina, how do you feel about what your mom is saying? Classic means heel, heels means pain so I think when it comes to dress 100% being comfortable is more important so for me to wear a dress and flats is better. When it comes to applying in the job, the computer age, the bij tall age, you can't just show up and say this is who I am, you have to apply online. With me getting more creative my rearranged name is marine -- marina piazza so I'll trite to get that outlet. What do you think? Barbara? I could tell you right off the bat that if you do the pizza route no one will call you for an interview, period. And that -- I don't mean -- wait. Don't hold your opinion a minute, Robert. Again you're wrong, Barbara. Let me tell you why because you have to walk in the shoe of the employer. I interviewed thousands and two out of three will look at your face and will decide if they want you. That's number one, secondly you've got to put the words that apply to the employer what's important to him, I'm great at organization. I see every job through. All the things they want to hear, not what you want to project. Your words are great for a dating site but not for getting a job. Robert, really quickly, your take? I think -- I liked your picture, you got to smile before you sell people on what you do. Sell them on yourself. Never apply for the job you're trying to get. Apply for the next job. Oh, I like that. Okay. So now we have pat and her son Steven and, pat, I heard you use a good comparison for this whole process. What is that? Well, I'm a top recommended career coach on linkedin so I talk to thousands of people all the time and you need to have momentum, so putting yourself out there, being professional like you said, but understanding that a first job is about building relationships, finding a mentor, becoming part of a team and working your way up. It's old school but it's working your way up and building relationships. So you have to shift gears to go from zero to 100. That's the way to do it. We will finish this up on Facebook. See "Shark tank" on ABC.

