Tiny kitten found alone in parking lot is bottle-fed back to health

David Loop, founder and president of Sierra Pacific Furbabies, spent weeks nursing hours-old Misty -- who weighed only 2.6 ounces when she was found -- back to health.

August 8, 2024

