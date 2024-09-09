Watch this rescue dog's reaction when he sees whales off coast of San Diego

Fin, a golden retriever-Lab mix, always joins his owner Domenic Biagini, a videographer and whale tour operator, on his trips at sea.

September 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live