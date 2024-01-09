Watch this retiring police K-9 get rewarded with a bowl of whipped cream

Bane, a German shepherd, was rewarded for his services for the Fort Walton Beach Police Department by his handler, Officer Trujillo, who signed off on behalf of his furry partner for the last time.

January 9, 2024

