This woman canceled her wedding, then donated her venue to a couple she never met

Kolbie Sanders, 24, of Tyler, Texas, donated her non-refundable wedding venue to Halie Hipsher, whose grandfather has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
1:27 | 10/22/18

