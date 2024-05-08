Women attempt to break skydiving record

The Skydive Ramblers, a group of 24 skydivers in Queensland, Australia, took the leap straight into the record books with a special formation.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live