New York police find ring dropped by newly-engaged couple

Two New York City detectives stayed on the case after security cameras in Times Square captured the groom-to-be, John Drennan, losing the ring after proposing to Daniella Anthony.
2:38 | 12/03/18

New York police find ring dropped by newly-engaged couple

