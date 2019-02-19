Transcript for 16 states sue to stop Trump's use of power to build the wall

Also breaking, as president trump returned to the white house from Florida, 16 states filed a lawsuit challenging his declaration of a national emergency to build ace border wall. They're calling the move unconstitutional. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl with more. Reporter: This is the first and most tig challenge to the president with his plan to build the wall by declaring a national emergency. The basic argument is that the president is sigh latin the constitution which gives the power to spend money to congress, not to the president. And while the president does have vast powers under the national emergencies act of 1976, the argument here is that there's not really an emergency and we heard from the attorney general of California who is spearheading this lawsuit that he intends to use the president's own words on this. If you remember, George, when the president announced the national emergency he said, quote, I didn't need to do this. At that press conference the president also made it clear he expected to get an illegal challenge and expects to lose in the lower courts but the white house does believe they have a good chance of prevailing when this goes all the way up to the supreme court. This is one of several challenges he will face. He was in Florida yesterday taking on the socialist reveal? Venezuela and had this to say. And to those who would try to impose socialism on the united States, we again deliver a very simple message, America will never be a socialist country. And, Jon, the president has been hitting that hard since the state of the union. Reporter: He has. The argument that he will use over and over again as we get into the 2020 campaign is that the Democrats are essentially socialists that want to do to this country what was done to places like Venezuela. He has one thing going for him. You have candidates like Bernie ers who explicitly says he is a socialist, the democratic socialist and that the white house believes the president's legal team believe they have a real opportunity here in the fact that Democrats seem to be moving so far to the left. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.