Transcript for 1st private citizen purchases ride around the moon

Now to the first space tourist to head into orbit. Frank Sinatra made solid right body to the moon overnight we learned this pay millions for that chance ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Curley. That the space X headquarters for the announcement good morning days. Morning Michael bats the current rocket for SpaceX he wants stability law must be much bigger one to go to the moon and beyond and he is now announced. That he has its first paying customer Japanese entrepreneur a billionaire who owns a clothing line. You saw come a solace says he has chosen to go to the moon. Everything I looked like he. Have nothing. Tenth authority of the room feeling in my mouth Mason. It's always CN. Home being students pay as you might be. Not only does he want to go he's but the entire mission he's gonna take six to eight hardest. Musicians. May be a novelist to go with him on this flight no word on how much he's paying. He's basically become an investor in SpaceX it's a big rocket called the big Falcon Rocket must wants to build. He says it's gonna cost. Five billion dollars to develop if this flight happens it's scheduled for 20/20 three. Could be a little optimistic but mosque is done other things he said he did. As soon didn't you like to go up and cinnamon. Absolutely in a second. You're gonna come when we. I applaud them if they're saying I'll I'll go to bet you have she'd gotten out of elevated political would you do. That's right if you paid yeah. I quit if you guys go with that would do it I would do about myself let me let me begin loss wit and a. I know we stand with.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.