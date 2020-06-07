Transcript for 20 people hospitalized due to wildfires

Now have the latest on those fires that are sparking evacuations out west the dry wind fueling nearly fifty wildfires. Ginger has the latest for us good morning did you. Good morning Robin mills where large wildfires there are hundreds of fire sparked by fireworks over the weekend as you can imagine very dry. And gusting winds then you get this the Soledad fire rapidly growing this is just east of Santa Korean and north of Los Angeles 11100 acres burns your percent. Contained that. Really temporarily shut down. The emerald valley freeway evacuations in the two to 300 people march now we also have the Gilroy fire in northern California that's 1000 acres. 15% contained. And two structures burned so you know that there's a problem and I heard him last night people still set off fireworks post I would not do that if you are Nevada northern California parts of Arizona Colorado and as you get into you taught. Because their red flag warning to could have gusty winds speaking up that was sixty mile per hour winds of a lot of rain and Pasadena Maryland nineteen people injured in arrives there today the storms from Harrisburg Pennsylvania to the Jersey Shore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.