Transcript for 2018 midterms divide families down political sides

Back now with more on the midterms. We know they revealed the country divided in so many ways sometimes within families and twins running on opposite sides of the aisle to siblings who crusaded against their brother's campaign and Chris Connelly has more. Reporter: It looked like some families might have more on their minds this Thanksgiving than who is going to stuff the Turkey. Especially with one group of siblings openly opposing their brother's re-election bid. Arizona congressman Paul Gosar was whacked with this attack by six of his brothers and sisters. My name is Tim Gosar. David Gosar. Joan Gosar. Jennifer Gosar. Paul Gosar is my brother. Reporter: Only his mother had his back telling "The New York Times" he's done a hell of a job for Arizona. And they love him. He survived the family feud at the ballot box handily winning his re-election bid and tweeting a shoutout to opponent David brill. I hope to see brill for congress at Thanksgiving with my large, somewhat dysfunctional, crazy and wonderful family. While across the country, sibling drama heated up some hotly contested races. Even these identical twin sisters were divided by party. Jessica Ann Tyson a Republican and Monica sparks, a Democrat running in neighboring districts for seats on the board of commissioners. That was in Kent county, Michigan. We don't have fights. Mom and dad never allowed to us argue but we have spirited discussions. Reporter: Last night Tyson losing and sparks winning her race. It's a very bittersweet -- she's my twin and so I'm excited that she came over here with me. Reporter: But between the twins there's nothing but love. I wanted her to know as her sister how much I love her, how much I support her as an individual and I'm proud of her. Remember that the right wing and the left wing belong to the same bird. So I guess in politics the message is love conquer, well maybe not all but some, George. Some, it sure does. That's not a dysfunctional family at all. No, I know. The last family. That's right. The first family, that bird at Thanksgiving won't be too comfortable. Thank you, Chris.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.