Transcript for At least 23 injured by 'lava bomb' on tourist boat in Hawaii

Michael. Thankyorobin. Now to thoseing ments on that tour boat. Nearly two dozen people injured a lav bomb whichs aug chunk of molten roc crashin down from kilauea lc ABC's will Carr has the latest. Reporter: Was much molten rock,sh and debris all explode hundreds of feet into the air off T of Hawaii's big island Monday. In T crosshairs, this lava tourcarrying ove pse a crew. This pasng video cng the chaotic moments a the explosion. There's a huge chunk of . It just exploded straight out at the boat. We could the rocks hit the boat and people yng. Reporr: Authorities say the boat was on a tour when a lava boled by T erupting lauea volco went off. A Boulder the size O a basketballshing thrgh the roof iinglmost two dozen people on board. Do we have anyic assistance on board? W here. Reporter: Kilauea H bee erupting since may 3D. Destroying businesses, schools and 700 homes in the process. I was able to look back at where I was sit that there was a big piece ofa stuck in the handrail right next to where mylb was S I know it was a close call. Repor this morng with that hole still in the top of thboat, the coast guard isw investiting if the boat went insid of the safy zone and got too clo to that lava. Too CL all right, will, K you. P to Amazon prime day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.