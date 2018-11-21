Transcript for 48 million expected to hit the road over Thanksgiving

Now to the race to get home on the roads. Take a live look at the New York transportation command center monitoring major highways, more than 48 million are expected to drive over the Thanksgiving holiday and we're going to go to John del Giorno, the chopper reporter for our New York station WABC getting a view from the sky. How is did different than the usual Wednesday morning rush hour? One of the good things we've got helping us is the weather. We've got this beautiful view of New York City and we are sitting up over the George Washington bridge. This morning commute so far this morning is going pretty well. You can see the bridge is slow but it is moving along, in fact, the rush hour New York City this morning I would say maybe a tad bit lighter than Normal because people will cybercommute with the holiday tomorrow. However, that big rush hour is going to kick in this afternoon as the evening rush hour combines with the holiday getaway. You'll see big delays around new York City at your major choke points like right here at the George Washington bridge, at the tunnels and along the I-95 corridor. The big note, expect that commute to begin early. That getaway you can expect to see big gridlock conditions beginning as early as 2:00 this afternoon. We're live over the George Washington bridge. Michael, back down to you. All right, John, thank you very much. Nothing says holiday like gridlock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.