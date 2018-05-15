Over 50 dead as US opens embassy in Jerusalem

More
More than 50 people, including eight children, were killed by the Israeli military in Palestinian protests that erupted Monday along the Gaza border, Palestinian authorities said.
2:45 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 50 dead as US opens embassy in Jerusalem

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55170401,"title":"Over 50 dead as US opens embassy in Jerusalem","duration":"2:45","description":"More than 50 people, including eight children, were killed by the Israeli military in Palestinian protests that erupted Monday along the Gaza border, Palestinian authorities said.","url":"/GMA/News/video/50-dead-us-opens-embassy-jerusalem-55170401","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.