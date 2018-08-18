60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance

More
After pulling the former CIA director's security clearance, the president threatens more will come.
6:34 | 08/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57257812,"title":"60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance","duration":"6:34","description":"After pulling the former CIA director's security clearance, the president threatens more will come.","url":"/GMA/News/video/60-cia-officers-condemn-trump-revoking-security-clearance-57257812","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.