How airlines are dealing with the holiday travel rush More The TSA says its adding officers to deal with 45 million expected travelers, 5 percent more than last year, and there are some changes to what may be checked at security. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for How airlines are dealing with the holiday travel rush This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Thanksgiving travel craze Tuesday is the busiest day to travel in some cities. Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel craze

Now Playing: Best tips to save money on travel this holiday season

Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Penny Marshall

Now Playing: Tucker Carlson under fire after making comments about immigrants

Now Playing: Flynn sentencing delayed after attack from federal judge

Now Playing: Gas prices plummet as travelers prepare to hit the road

Now Playing: How airlines are dealing with the holiday travel rush

Now Playing: Rare tornado rips roofs off homes, businesses in Seattle suburb

Now Playing: How to make a DIY temporary tattoo ornament for your Christmas tree

Now Playing: These newborn babies in ugly Christmas sweaters truly make the season bright

Now Playing: Deputies pull burning man from car engulfed in flames

Now Playing: Florida bear rings doorbell

Now Playing: Dramatic drop in gas prices ahead of holiday travel

Now Playing: Fortnite dance fight

Now Playing: Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at the age of 75

Now Playing: Funnel cloud tears through Walmart lot in Washington

Now Playing: Mom yanks would-be carjacker out of SUV, pins him down until police arrive

Now Playing: Video shows tornado rip through Washington state

Now Playing: Tornado whirls through Washington state

Now Playing: New York man wins $50k on 'Great Christmas Light Fight' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59904329,"title":"How airlines are dealing with the holiday travel rush ","duration":"1:38","description":"The TSA says its adding officers to deal with 45 million expected travelers, 5 percent more than last year, and there are some changes to what may be checked at security. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/airlines-ready-holiday-travel-rush-59904329","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}