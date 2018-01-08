Transcript for New allegations surface against embattled CBS chief

Nowo troubling new accusations against les moonves. Venth womowg forward with allegations of telling L.A. Police sexuallss abused her in the1980s but prutors deciding Noto pursue the case pilgrim has detas. Reporter: This lat reported alleged sexual assaults to P quietly before anyone else had publicly come forward and ill hasn'teen named. She now joins a list owo accusing the CBS ceof sexy inprate usual assaultacing agast CBS ceoonves. ABC news H learned an unnamed pol lt February a moonves she sai was an acquainta of her assaulted her three times ovhe course O Y I Es. Through employment inhe televion L.A. County district attorney's office declining purshe charges sayinhe statute of limitations from the allege ientrom 30 years have pired. Itty thedistrict attorney'sff only has certamount of time to cesga an individual Rteatest accuser ins sixer women who have come forward in a"new Yorker" article accg unwanted advances to sexual assault and Dinah kirgo said he made an unwanted invitatio T R in the'80s calng H to a er alone aer she pitched a show Turne him down. And the conversation, and he wenteing V friendly to beingeally ld. Reporter: She said the un CBS says thatnves has no recollec of the mting or the phone call. This Mo moonves the helm O work, the board of directors awaing an pendent instigation. CBS and moonves had no comment onhis latest station. E assaulting misusingis position of WER. And "Variety" magazine I repoing moonves app participn the board of directors confce call laingt independentnto the altist hi earnings eting but that has been postpodnd hasn't rescheduled at this time some story.ev Let'sor to B.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.