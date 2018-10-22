Alyssa Milano says education is one of the key issues driving her to vote

GMA asked Alyssa Milano to share which issues in society inspire her to vote in this election.
1:00 | 10/22/18

Transcript for Alyssa Milano says education is one of the key issues driving her to vote
We need to really figure out what our education system looks like right now it is set to masses. This election year pretty much everything matters to me downs from its name might be on the ballot night. Here's what is our constitution. Are rights and protections our liberties. We need to really figure out what our education system looks like right now it is section masks and I don't believe that. People should. Have access to better education and lower income communities or communities of color so what was it have to do is really look to even out that Plainfield democracy does not work and less. You're actively a part of it. That the end of the day democracy really is us.

