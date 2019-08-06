Transcript for American passenger dies after family says she fell ill during flight to Dubai

transition to a mysterious tragedy after a transatlantic flight. An American woman suddenly dying after getting off a plane in ABC's erielle reshef joins us with what her grieving family is saying this morning. Erielle. Reporter: Good morning to you. Brandi hodges' family says she was vibrant and healthy with no sign of illness before stepping on that flight to dubai. This morning a desperate search for answers after her shocking death. This morning, the sudden death of this seemingly healthy American woman baffling investigators and rocking her family. My sister called me and starting crying hysterically. I'm like, what's wrong? Reporter: 40-year-old Brandi hodges boarding a flight from New York to dubai on June 5th with her cousin. Minutes before landing her family says she started to complain she didn't feel well and was short of breath. So they sat down and Brandi fainted. So then my sister went and got one of the flight attendants. Reporter: Brandi given oxygen and ice coming to briefly answering questions before falling gravely ill again loaded into an ambulance that never made it to the hospital. After so many minutes when they didn't pull off, my sister looked back to find out why they hadn't left and saw that Brandi wasn't back there. Reporter: Her family says she was taken to an emergency medical room inside the dubai airport where first responders used a defibrillator but were unable to revive her. Emirates airlines confirming a passenger died shortly after getting off that JFK to dubai flight Thursday offering condolences to the passenger's family and saying it is providing them with assistance. And the U.S. State department also confirmed Brandi's death and said it is providing consular assistance. Her family tells ABC news she had no known medical conditions prior and was energy it he can and had plans to go skydiving with her cousin. She was adventurous. This is truly a tragedy. A lot of question. Thinking about her family today. We got to switch gears and

