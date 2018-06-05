When will 3 Americans detained in North Korea be released?

More
US officials say they have every expectation that the detainees be released before the summit with Kim Jong Un.
1:43 | 05/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for When will 3 Americans detained in North Korea be released?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54969373,"title":"When will 3 Americans detained in North Korea be released?","duration":"1:43","description":"US officials say they have every expectation that the detainees be released before the summit with Kim Jong Un.","url":"/GMA/News/video/americans-detained-north-korea-released-54969373","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.