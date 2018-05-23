Americans' private plane breaks in half in Honduras

More
A private jet traveling from Austin, Texas, crashed off the runway in Honduras, nearly snapped in half, but everyone on board survived.
1:51 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans' private plane breaks in half in Honduras

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55375163,"title":"Americans' private plane breaks in half in Honduras","duration":"1:51","description":"A private jet traveling from Austin, Texas, crashed off the runway in Honduras, nearly snapped in half, but everyone on board survived.","url":"/GMA/News/video/americans-private-plane-breaks-half-honduras-55375163","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.