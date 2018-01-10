Transcript for Analysis: A look into the FBI probe of Kavanaugh

Maynor chief legal analyst Dan Abrams former FBI special agent Brad Garrett and Brett let me begin with you James Cummings in New York Times they're saying the FBI can do this in the week we can handle this isn't right. We can handle some of it in the week the problem Georgia's if you're going to look at somebody who has a drinking problem potentially. And you want to look at his character you want to look at individuals in the actually associated with a high school and college. I think it's unrealistic he could do that no weak it's not clear that they are looking at the drinking problem or whether he told the truth about it. Britain the fundamental question now is what exactly are they investigating are they investigating. Doctor Ford's allegations and trying to assess did that happen or not. That's important that actually relatively easy right I mean limited number of witnesses. A limited number of questions but. Are they investigating whether he lied. In front of the senate. That's a separate question. Because then you get into all the various details about exactly what he said about his own drinking about his yearbook etc. And then you've got a much wider potential group of people you gotta talk to. Go ahead. With you you could do that because when you do a background investigation you look at honesty. Temperament. And those things that are about right right what I Melissa George but the point being is this is a bit a big argument that. The FBI would not be able to go beyond sort of this interviewing for a people and I don't I don't think that's accurate but what do they do. For example we now have this professor in the New York Times channel Huntington North Carolina State is his music class Jennifer Kavanagh has since that time truth metric he says he's gonna give that. To the FBI what do they do it. Well I think the interview him because he did that again goes to honesty. And here's a real key to did judge capital if this assault occurred that he blacked out because if he blacked out he may not remember that the assault. Eckerd and and we will we know they're gonna do is put this together and what they call these three entities to rip these reports of any views the questions then what happens with that who gets it is a reveal to the public. Right so so this is not a criminal investigation. The same way that the proceeding was not a criminal proceedings. And that means that they can't subpoena witnesses they can't force people to answer their questions they're not necessarily going to draw conclusions wind that said. When they hand over these 30 treason for Brad knows this very well they can certainly still leave open the questions they haven't been able to answer. They can still get this over and make it clear that there are certain things that they still need to move forward where that they're not getting enough. And that's going to be very telling. It's not just going to be all cure the interviews we did and here's what they said and they're just gonna type were introduced ministered recite everything that was said and that's not the way it worked. Its debut at the FBI did not interview people like professor light again saying wait that's outside the scope. We have even though Vontae information being volunteers it still me dignity stick to the script and stop them for a week but George. I'm not convinced that they'll stop after a week I think they might ask for more time because let's face it when you open up this can. A lot of other people come out and people want to talk about this back intimidating me ask. I'm not sure is there any get well that yeah well that's exactly right at the end of the White House has control that. Of course they do because it's a background investigation this is not as Dan pointed out it's not a criminal investigation Brad Garrett had names thanks for much.

