Transcript for Avalanche that buried skier caught on camera

We are back with that avalanche scare caught on helmet camera. The snow sweeping up a skier burying him alive. ABC's Clayton Sandell has the story and he has good friends who jumped into action. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. This video is really scary and it just goes to show you how quickly a fun time out with friends in the wilderness can turn into a near disaster. It's the moment a helmet camera captures a skier triggering an avalanche. Sweeping him downhill in an out-of-control fury of white. The skier who does not want to be identified ends up under a foot of snow as two friends rush in to help. I'm here! I was about to get my beacon out to start searching and I saw a ski sticking out of the snow and as I got closer, the ski actually wiggled a little bit and that's how I knew where he was. Reporter: Those friends able to dig down and free him in less than a minute. We got you. Reporter: Avalanches can happen anywhere. At copper mountain resort in Colorado, ski patrollers use explosives to trigger slides before they become threats. How much snow does it take to immobilize you. Nothing, two or three inches. Reporter: Really? If someone is trapped highly trained avalanche dogs can search for survivors. They show us how it works by burying me in a simulated avalanche. In a real avalanche, the snowbankly is like cement. It seals you in. It's really impossible to move even a finger. It's a claustrophobic few minutes. I can hear them barking up there. But finally. Hello. I'm saved. These dogs can cover, you know, big areas and in 20, 30 minutes. Hopefully you're giving off that strong scent for the dogs. That's right. Carry around some bacon in your pockets is my best advice. Reporter: These skiers were very lucky but officials say they were also prepared. They came equipped with all the right gear including avalanche beacons, guys. Thanks to Clayton for that. Bacon in your pocket. Heard it here first. All right. Okay. If that's what it takes we'll do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.