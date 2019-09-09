Transcript for Bahamas death toll after Dorian expected to spike

Now to the desperate situation in the Bahamas, the death toll from hurricane Dorian arising. Hundreds still missing. Marcus Moore is back in marsh harbor with the very latest. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Robin, good morning. What we see here is absolutely heartbreaking. Homes are gone. Brick and concrete buildings have been demolished. And then we see this, so many boats left resting on the shore. This one carrying a couple of cars. It is also damaged. From our drone camera, you get a sense of the scale of this catastrophe. The damage stretches for miles along this island that took a direct hit. It's almost as if every single building here sustained some damage. This morning, we know dozens were found dead amongst the rubble and fear there will be more. This morning as the death toll from Dorian continues to rise, marsh harbor is left battered and beaten. Looking for any way to get out. Over the weekend, the royal Bahamas defense force load up boats sending more than 3,000 people to Nassau for food, water and shelter. They're using the same shipping port to bring in much needed aid. This is somewhat we do, we serve. We here in the military, this is what we do, we bring relief for people that are hurting. We bring relief to people that need us. Reporter: But some evacuees from the Bahamas to the united States were forced off of a rescue ferry. A fox affiliate obtaining this video. U.S. Border and customs saying it was, quote, a business decision by the ferry operator. That they're continuing to process new arrivals. And the destruction is all around here in marsh harbor. You can see it here. Trees have been snapped. Homes and businesses torn apart. Boats and cars tossed around either by Dorian's extreme winds or that massive storm surge that left this community in ruins. In nearby island communities people revisiting nearby destroyed homes. This is your house? Yep. Reporter: You rode out the storm here? We left in the eye thankfully, when we left in the eye it was still very much intact. Reporter: More than 40 declared dead and thousands missing. Those looking to restore the pieces and normalcy as soon as they can. When you look around, do you think you'll be able to get it Yeah, but it's going to take some time. It's going to take some time. Reporter: And the health minister here in the Bahamas told us that they are working to account for every single person. But it is possible that some victims were washed out to sea and they may never be found. Robin. Oh, so heartbreaking. Now, to an airplane

