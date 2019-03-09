Transcript for Bahamas official describes damage after Dorian

Joining us now over the phone from freeport, Bahamas is iran Lewis, a member of parliament and first of all, Mr. Lewis, how are you doing? Right now it's scary. This is "Good morning America" but I wish I could say good morning, Bahamas but that is really not the case. Right now, thank god for life but there's so many unknowns right now because it's dark, the communication is down. We do not know what's going on right now so praying that once it breaks we can get out there and do a proper assessment and rescue whoever is still out there that needs to be rescued. So I'm sure we're going to have to go into recovery and rescue mode as soon as possible. Yes, sir. I know that there were so many calls that have been going out, especially yesterday as well and those efforts had to be largely called off because of the ongoing poor conditions. Is it any better today? Do you think that the rescue crews will be able to go out and Yes, the wind has abated a bit and we are hoping that the water has subsided, gone down. There are reports that water is going down a built around 9:30 last night. However, there was high tide in between then and now so we still do not know. But to answer your question, listening outside right now, the wind is still howling but it is much better than it was yesterday so we're hoping that this hurricane continues to drift west-northwest or anywhere north of us so that once daybreak we will be able to get the rescue teams out there and do as much as we can. You mentioned the flooding. Your colleague, the minister of agriculture posted video from inside of his home with the rising water inside and outside as well. Have you ever, ever seen anything like this, Mr. Lewis? Never seen anything like this in my life. Never seen anything like there. Water was rising. He and his wife and young daughter stuck inside. They went up to try to do whatever they could do. As it is right now, could not communicate with him so I do not know what is going on right now with him but I can say conditions have improved weatherwise. We're hoping that we can get out as soon as we can. God bless you, sir. Thank you so much for your time this morning and just know that our hearts go out to everyone that is there. Thank you, sir, so much. You please take care. We appreciate you, robin. We appreciate you, America. Thank you. You're welcome. Thank you, sir. The storm has just been relentless. Devastating. They need so much help. Devastating images as well.

