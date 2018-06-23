-
Now Playing: Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu
-
Now Playing: Severe storms across the country causing flood
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident
-
Now Playing: New details emerge about moments leading up to deadly police shooting
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Confusion on the border as more lawmakers call for change to immigration policy
-
Now Playing: This single mom runs her own business and is now also running for Congress
-
Now Playing: Victoria Beckham defends her marriage to David Beckham amidst rumors
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha rocks out Central Park to 'In the Name of Love'
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha gives a special live performance of 'I Got You'
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha jams out to 'Ferrari' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha performs 'I'm a Mess' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha reveals Beyonce is her dream collaborator
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha rocks out to her hit song 'Meant to Be' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Evangeline Lilly explains why China has avid 'Ant-man' fans
-
Now Playing: Daughter's 5-year crusade to catch her mother's killer
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato says she relapsed in new song
-
Now Playing: Transgender track stars speak out as critics allege unfair advantage
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented
-
Now Playing: Johnny Depp calls spending accusations 'insulting'