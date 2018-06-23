Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident More Police in Arizona are calling for criminal charges in a deadly crash caught on camera involving a self-driving Uber car. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu

Now Playing: Severe storms across the country causing flood

Now Playing: Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident

Now Playing: New details emerge about moments leading up to deadly police shooting

Now Playing: Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy

Now Playing: Confusion on the border as more lawmakers call for change to immigration policy

Now Playing: This single mom runs her own business and is now also running for Congress

Now Playing: Victoria Beckham defends her marriage to David Beckham amidst rumors

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha rocks out Central Park to 'In the Name of Love'

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha gives a special live performance of 'I Got You'

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha jams out to 'Ferrari' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha performs 'I'm a Mess' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha reveals Beyonce is her dream collaborator

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha rocks out to her hit song 'Meant to Be' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Evangeline Lilly explains why China has avid 'Ant-man' fans

Now Playing: Daughter's 5-year crusade to catch her mother's killer

Now Playing: Demi Lovato says she relapsed in new song

Now Playing: Transgender track stars speak out as critics allege unfair advantage

Now Playing: 'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented

Now Playing: Johnny Depp calls spending accusations 'insulting' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56105010,"title":"Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident","duration":"3:00","description":"Police in Arizona are calling for criminal charges in a deadly crash caught on camera involving a self-driving Uber car.","url":"/GMA/News/video/bodycam-video-reveals-details-deadly-uber-driving-car-56105010","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}