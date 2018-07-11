Transcript for Boeing issues safety warning after deadly plane crash

Now that urgent safety warning from Boeing about their brand-new 737 jets after that deadly crash in Indonesia. Now concerns about a feature that could malfunction causing planes to abruptly dive. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is in Washington with more on all this. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, it was just hours ago that Boeing sent word to airlines a safety feature on the aircraft could actually malfunction sending the aircraft into a quick nosedive. It's an admission by the company that there is a potential glitch in its newest aircraft. It is Boeing's fastest selling plane ever, the 737 max but this latest version of one of the most popular jets in the world can apparently suffer a serious software glitch. Boeing this morning issuing a notice to airlines that a sensor failure could send the 737 into a steep nosedive. This jet is already flying in the fleets of southwest and American airlines. This morning's warning coming out of the investigation into the crash of an Indonesian lion air 737 which killed all 189 on board. There is no indication the sensor failure caused the crash, but did it confuse the pilots? Indonesian investigators have only said publicly the black box from the jet indicated it had another problem with an air speed indicator on four flights. The Boeing notice doesn't call for inspections or changes, just telling airlines to refer back to the manual. So pilots know what to do if this sensor issue sends a jet into a note dive. It's extremely rare, but crews are trained to be able to handle it so one of the questions that comes in, if that was what was involved in lion air did the crew respond incorrectly? Reporter: The Indonesians are scrambling to try to find the second black box, the voice recorder which could provide more clues as to what actually caused that crash. So, this glitch can cause a problem but it should not cause a crash which is why we still need to know what else happened inside that 737 max 8 from lion air. Boeing isn't making any changes to them moving forward. Reporter: So far the notice to the airlines only says, listen, go check the manual. Make sure your pilots understand what to do. You can disengage the safety system and just fly the aircraft. So so far no inspections no change to the aircraft from Boeing at this point. Really telling the pilots to check their manuals? Reporter: The experts women tell "You" should be able to fly it. If this feature kicks in because the plane thinks it's stalling so nosedives to get speed. If you disconnect it and just fly straight and level you should be able to continue your flight. Got it. All right. As always, David, thank you.

