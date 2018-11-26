Transcript for New book gives behind-the-scenes look at Trump White House

We are back with our exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the trump white house. It comes from a new book, "Trump's enemies: How the deep state is undermining the presidency." By trump's close political aides, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie. That sounds pretty dire, and when you go through the book and it includes people like the chief of staff, John Kelly? We don't say that he is an enemy. We talk about the overall effort being put forth by some in the white house staff and we would like to see people who are supporters of the president, and look -- presidents have -- you know this, George. Presidents have to have all sorts of people around them, and we understand that. We are two of the president's best advocates on the outside and we want him to succeed. We want America to succeed, and that's what this book is trying to do. Show people. It creates tension, and you wrote that at one point it got physical between you and general Kelly. Is that what happened? I don't want to talk about what may or may not have happened with John Kelly, and I can tell you we have had very candid conversations about the way that we think that this president should be out talking with the people. I believe, and we wrote this in our first book, "Let trump be trump." He is at his best when he is on the road seeing the American people and there is a mindset when the new chief of staff came in to limit the access to people and to keep him at bay from everybody else, and I thought that was a fundamental mistake. So I let John and others know about that. The president seems unhappy with just about everybody around him right now. Maybe you guys are excluded. He has talked about secretary Nielsen and Steve mnuchin. He talks about general Mattis being a Democrat. If he is surrounded by so many people he is unhappy with, why not clean house? I think you're going to see questions after, you know, with the midterms happening and now behind us, you're going to see some natural changes in the white house staff, in the cabinet. I would assume, but if you look at -- look. Morale in a white house goes up and down. We have seen that through many presidents and I would posit that reince Priebus' tenure was as good or better than now. You were not happy with that. He was not set up in the first seven months, and he did an admirable job and got policy successes. Let's talk about Robert Mueller who is hanging over this entire white house right now. I was talking to Alan Dershowitz who has been an ally of the president and he says this report will be devastating to the president. Do you agree and what should the president do about it? George, we sat down for the president with this book and we asked him about the Mueller investigation and talked about what his answer is. He says a couple of things, you know, number one. I was there during a significant portion of the campaign. There was no collusion or cooperation between us and anybody from some foreign entity to influence the outcome of the election. What if Robert Mueller shows that then? I think people deserve to see the full Mueller report when it comes out and it's up to the department of justice to release that investigation, but the millions of dollars that have gone in, we want the right to see what Mueller is going to say either did or didn't transpire. We know anybody who has been caught in this Mueller investigation whether it's George papadopoulos, people had things that had nothing to do with the campaign. George papadopoulos who reported to prison today, was accused and been convicted of lying to the FBI. Paul manafort, he is expected on Paul manafort and whether he is cooperating with this investigation. You guys call him a rat. We say a lot of things about a lot of people in "Trump's enemies." We want to make sure that this Mueller report, whatever it's going to entail talks about Jim Comey and what he did, talks about whether or not Barack Obama knew about the spying operation, whether those folks, strok and page. Whether they were informed about those activities because there are allegations he did know, and one of the things we think is important is the mainstream media, being used by those in the FBI. The strokes and pages and mccabes, Comey's leaks. Those leaks never came out before the election. Not before the elections, but what they did was put stories out and used them to go after people. That is what's very important, using a badge once you place the media stories, not the way to do law enforcement. Thank you very much. Your book comes out tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.