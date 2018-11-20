Busiest Thanksgiving travel expected in over a decade

More than 48 million people are set to hit the road on Thanksgiving, and the Tuesday before is the worst time to drive, according to AAA.
1:08 | 11/20/18

Transcript for Busiest Thanksgiving travel expected in over a decade

