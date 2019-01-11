Transcript for New Calif. fire forces thousands to evacuate

threat. The Maria fire exploding in size overnight scorching 5,000 acres forcing thousands of families to evacuate. Look at the flames right now from our Cabrera chopper there. Matt Gutman is on the front lines in Ventura county, California, with the very latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning. This fire has exploded in size overnight. You can see it consuming that brush behind me. I want to you see this valley below as the entirety of it is up in flames. All those flames moving towards homes down in the valley. That is the major concern. Structure protection this morning. This brush fire exploding overnight going to 8,000 acres in six hours. The Maria fire threatening 2,000 structures as it races up these hills. Its speed prompting officials to call for the mandatory evacuation of over 7,500 people in the middle of the night. We're going to stay here as long as we can. As soon as we see flames I have the car ready to go. Tell them to get going. Reporter: First responders and homeowners taking to their rooftops to fight the fire trying to beat back the walls of flames. The fire already destroying at least two homes. This one engulfed in minutes. The last gasps of that extreme Santa Ana wind event this week again fanning these flames. There have been more than ten fires in southern California just this week. The heat you can feel. Reporter: We witnessed firsthand how quickly fires like these can gain ground. It's come down this hill and just a matter of seconds. Reporter: Watching as the inferno galloped onto this highway. Wow, the intensity of that is enormous. The heat is overwhelming. Reporter: Planes dropping fire retardant to try to stop the progress. It's still raining phos-chek. I'm getting splattered with that red. Reporter: Racing right past firefighters. We have been keeping safe. There is a fire truck right there. Always in the presence of firefighters but the concern is that these winds will continue throughout the day and continue to burn through this brush which is so absolutely dry. You can tell all this stuff is just kindling for fires like this. No word on the number of homes damaged but we expect this not to be stopped any time soon.

