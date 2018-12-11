Transcript for California firefighters brace for worsening conditions as fires rage on

We have a lot of news to get to this morning. We'll begin with the devastating fires in California. Let's look live right now at a blaze in the southern part of the state. You see it is still burning right there. We also know right there that the death toll is growing. The fires have now killed at least 31 people, more than 200 people still missing. Some 7,000 structures destroyed. 200,000 acres burned. And the camp fire in the north is now the most destructive and tied as the deadliest fire in California state history. Take a look at these images showing the town of paradise before and after the devastating flames. Those buildings once there, and now just rubble. So horrific there. 8,000 firefighters spread out across the state, the blazes barely contained and our team is in the fire zone. We begin with our chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman in agoura hills, California. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: That water you see, guys, behind me, and good morning from that severed pipe, gives you an indication of the violence with which this firestorm swept through here. I want you to see something. There was a house on those concrete pilons. It is completely melted away now. What distinguishes this fire, both of them in the north and the south of the state is that they are historic in nature. In the north, it's the deadliest fire this state has ever seen, and here in southern California, 250,000 people evacuated at one point. 150,000 people still of the of their homes and you can see this devastation behind me -- I'm going to have my cameraman spin around and we'll take a quick walk and I'll show you the scale of what these firestorms can do fueled by those 50-mile-per-hour winds fueled by the Santa Anas. Dozens of homes destroyed. This morning, dozens of firefighters across California bracing for a resurgence of the Santa Anas fueling this fire, setting the mountainsides aglow. Over 30 killed. Fires of historic proportions, burning in the northern and southern ends of the state. This firenado ripping through a small business, ash scattered across California. Thousands of homes melted to their foundations. We're seeing a great retardant drop right on that line. Reporter: Those winds blasting embers across communities and the landscape igniting hundreds of individual blazes, triggering mandatory evacuations for over a quarter of a million people over the weekend, and in southern California, fire cascaing of malibu and calabasas. This morning, they're emptied out. The winds in our area are about to drastically increase over the next 12 hours, and that is why the city of calabasas and to pan ga are under a fresh evacuation order. Reporter: 50-mile-per-hour winds and try air act like gasoline to the fire, nearly impossible for firefighters to battle. What we're going to see over the next three days is the ebbs and flows of the winds and the challenges that that causes us. Reporter: If you didn't see that, you would not know this is a big rig truck. That fire burned at thousands of degrees. I want you to see something. It burned hot enough to create these rivers of molten metal that melted right off of that truck. But the avalanche of fire pushing towards them, thousands packing up their families and pets. Even horses seeking shelter and pushed all the way to the pacific ocean. In northern California, scorched Earth as devastation of the camp fire comes to light. Oh my god. Reporter: It has now equaled the deadliest fire in California history with at least 29 people killed and more than 200 still missing. Over the weekend, thousands raced to escape that blizzard of embers. Why is fire -- we're going to get on fire. Reporter: The mother posting this video of her husband bravely trying to calm their daughter as they drive through the inferno. Hey, guess what? We're not going to catch on fire, okay? Reporter: And in the center, the father begins to croon to his daughter, Olivia. It's the only thing he can do to calm his little girl ??? baby it will be all right ??? Reporter: They make it to the safety of those ambulances amidst cries of relief and triumph. You did it. You did it. We did it together. Reporter: And we are told this never-ending fire season has also taken a toll on firefighters. We're told the suicide rate among them has skyrocketed. In fact, George, more firefighters have died from suicide in 2017 than did on the fire lines and with the Santa Ana winds picking up today, there will be much more work for them to do. Some of them lost their homes as well. Thank you very much.

