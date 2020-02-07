Transcript for Cape Cod officials warn of Great White sharks

We are back with a great white warning. As we head into the fourth of July weekend concerns sharks may be more active along beaches this summer. Will reeve is at the beach in sea bright, New Jersey, with more on that. Will, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, whit. There might be fewer people at the beach this summer due to covid-related closures and precautions as we take a drone view of the Jersey shore on this beautiful day. Anyone who does go to the beach needs to be vigilant for sharks. They're active this time of year and they've been spotted up and down the coast and all around the country. This morning, as people across the country head to open beaches for the holiday, not only to watch out for covid-19 but also for what might be in the water. So we now have had more sharks than ever and believe it's just as dangerous as last year. Reporter: Officials in cape cod saying sharks are coming close enough to be a concern. You have predatory sharks called the white shark coming in close to shore to feed on a growing population of seals. There should be a higher level of vigilance when it comes to getting in the water because of this predator relationship. Reporter: Greg is a fisheries biologist specializing in shark. No reason for people to feel differently than summer than any other. Reporter: Two shark attacks on seals documented there in recent weeks and in Miami beach, these sharks recently spotted near a popular swimming spot. What are we hoping for? Reporter: Last summer I was off the shore of Massachusetts tagging sharks with Greg. I see it. Reporter: We found a nine-foot great white feet away from an isolated beach. We're tagging a shark. Oh, got it. Ooh. There's the fin. Once the tag is in it we'll start learning from that fish and learn where it travels to. Reporter: Now volunteer pilots trying to keep people safe from the sky flying over beaches to radio in shark sightings. It's a system that came from the community effort. People talking to people about it and getting smart people together and good things happen. Reporter: And officials also using shark tivity from the white sharkconservancy. The past month the blue representing where they've been spotted and green where tagged sharks have sent signals. With our drone high above us here, experts say that what you might really need to look out for this summer is on land, covid-19, so take your precautions there. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hand, use your wipes. If you are in the water looking for sharks vigilance, attention, stay close to shore and if you see a seal, get out. Sharks love seals and when seals are around, sharks might not be far behind. Whit. All right. Will reeve with the annual shark warning for us, thank you so much.

