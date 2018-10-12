Transcript for Who will be new chief of staff as Trump says Kelly is out?

My turn Audi yet another White House shake up this one perplexing. Even those in the president's own inner circle president trump caught many off guard this weekend when he announced his chief of staff John Kelly will be out by the end of the year. But that was an all the man who seemed all but guaranteed to take the job. Well he's now not getting it our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has the latest on. Really we have been head's spinning developments John good morning. Good morning Cecilia with the departure of John Kelly. President trump is now trying to find his third chief of staff in less than two years an unprecedented level of turnover in the west wing. This morning only one thing is clear John Kelly is on his way out as chief of staff his replacement though entirely owned clear. John Kelly will be believing recap but I'd heard up I can say retiring but he's a great guy. John Kelly will be leaving. At the end of the year. While president trump frequently touted Kelly Service by his every night like Al. Now we all know we all love is doing a fantastic. Job four star general John Kelly. Their relationship that deteriorated to the point of hostility. Over the past few weeks the two have barely been on speaking terms and the president didn't hide the fact he didn't always see eye to eye with his chief of staff look. We get along well there are certain things I love what he does and there are certain certain things that I don't like. That he does. The president's top advisors expected Mike Pence is chief of staff nick cares to replace Kelly what over the weekend fares took himself out of the running. Now the search is once again on. Will be announcing we'll be taking giant blaze it might be audited from bases I'll be announcing that over the next day or two. What us officials say the president is looking at several possible. Staffers for chief of staff including congressman mark meadows a former deputy campaign manager David bossy Treasury Secretary Steve Manu chin. Acting attorney general Matt Whitaker and the OMB director Mick wall vein he. Well we'll see when that decision comes down. The departure of Kelly George becomes official at the end of the year he still here till the end of the year and we don't know which if any of those people want the job okay Jon Karl thanks very much.

