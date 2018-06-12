Transcript for Chinese executive arrested in Canada on behalf of US authorities

on ABC. To an arrest sending ripples through the global stock market. As investors closely watch wall Street after that nearly 800-point plunge on Tuesday, our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with the latest. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Yeah, good morning. We are seeing an impact this morning. A stock sell-off around the world this morning following that near 00 -- 800-point loss due to uncertainty over the president's trade deal with China. The Dow looks like it will open 400 points lower after the arrest of a top executive at Chinese telecom giant huawei. This is one of the largest smartphone companies in the world and the cfo and daughter of huawei's founder was arrested while changing flights in Canada. She's set to be extradited to the United States where she'll face unspecified charges in new York. Senator Ben sasse from Nebraska told reporters about it and the U.S. Is concerned that the Chinese government could be using huawei's networking technology to spy on Americans. The bottom line is the ripple effect on U.S. Stocks. It will continue. Lots of volatility ahead. Make sure to keep our eye on Wall Street this morning. Now to the latest on a

