Transcript for Cohen gets 3 years in prison, blames Trump for his 'path of darkness'

Michael Cohen president trumps former longtime personal lawyer and stake ser sentenced to 36 months in federal prison this morning. At this New York federal courthouse. This after pleading guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violations brought by the US attorney in the southern district of New York. Am pleading guilty in a separate case by special counsel Robert Mueller to lying to congress. The campaign finance violation charges stem from hush money payments cone allegedly arranged to be made to stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal who claim to have affairs with Donald Trump. President trump has denied the Steelers prosecutors say Cohen tried to influence until he's sixteen campaign. And ask for substantial prison time president trump has tried to paint a negative picture of Cohen after he pleaded guilty and began cooperating with prosecutors. He's a weak person I'm not a very Smart person but ABC's chief legal analysts Dan Abrams says president from should be concerned. They're saying that it was done to subvert the campaign finance laws it was done to impact the election. And it was done in coordination with and at the direction of Donald Trump. But in a new interview with Reuters president trump insists he's not worried saying quote it wasn't a campaign contribution if that war it's only civil. And even if it's only civil there was no violation based on what we did okay. Presidential was also asked in that interview if he's worried about impeachment but he says he's not saying he believes there would be a revolts if that happens. But at least one top Democrat says that president counts alleged involvement in the two payments to women during the campaign. Are grounds for impeachment. Linda Lopez ABC news here.

