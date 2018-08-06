-
Now Playing: Contractors help woman discovery mystery illness
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain dies at 61
-
Now Playing: Washington Capitals win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise history
-
Now Playing: 76ers general manager resigns after wife's Twitter scandal
-
Now Playing: Concerns over mystery ailment at US consulate in China
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump pushes back on Giuliani's Stormy Daniels comments
-
Now Playing: Security high at high-stakes summit
-
Now Playing: Trump says North Korea summit about 'attitude'
-
Now Playing: Calling all Rosé fans: These ideas are sure to up anyone’s Rosé game
-
Now Playing: 11 epic graduation speeches to get you motivated
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Grandmother freed from jail is grateful 'Trump had mercy on me'
-
Now Playing: How parents can prevent hot car fatalities
-
Now Playing: Woman who quit NFL domestic violence group over 'inaction' speaks out
-
Now Playing: Nick Offerman talks new film, 'Hearts Beat Loud'
-
Now Playing: Superfans compete in an NBA finals dance-off
-
Now Playing: Celebrity chefs share Hawaii-inspired recipes on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate 10 years of marriage on stage by performing a duet
-
Now Playing: Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph dish on 'Cloak and Dagger'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products to splash into summer
-
Now Playing: How to know when you should change your tires