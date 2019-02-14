Transcript for Congress races to pass budget deal

Also, congress racing to pass their deal to fund the government one day before the next shutdown deadline. The full bill was released overnight. Congress expected to vote today but president trump has not yet promised to design it. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tracking all the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning to you. Let me start by telling you what's not in this new bill. More than a thousand page, not one mention of the word wall because it doesn't actually provide any wall for the concrete wall that president trump campaigned on, rather it pays for about 55 miles of new fencing and border barriers. He's also getting billions less than what he had been demanding. Remember, he said he needed 5.7 billion to pay for the wall. He's getting a little less than 1.4 billion. I asked him about that when we were in the oval office yesterday. He told me he's got other options to make up the difference. We know the white house has been considering declaring a national emergency. They might also use money that had been set aside for other departments and programs including disaster relief programs, George, but those are sure to be challenged in court. The president's signaling he's going to sign but has not promised it as I said. Also said he has an eye out for land mines there so what could go wrong. Reporter: Well, L night one of those potential land mines for this white house came out of the bill. Back pay for thousands of federal contract workers talking about people like janitors and security guards who were that 35-day shutdown, white house sources say it would have been way too complicated and way to expensive to give these people back pay, that is out now. You said, the president said he does not want another shutdown so this is being interpreted as a signal that he's going to sign this one, George. That is going to hit a lot of workers who were basically making minimum wage very, very hard. George, now to that powerful

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.