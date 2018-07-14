Cop flips coin to decide whether to arrest woman for speeding

More
Two officers were recorded on their body cams debating whether to arrest a woman for speeding based on the flip of a coin; the police chief called the incident "appalling."
2:18 | 07/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cop flips coin to decide whether to arrest woman for speeding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56586274,"title":"Cop flips coin to decide whether to arrest woman for speeding","duration":"2:18","description":"Two officers were recorded on their body cams debating whether to arrest a woman for speeding based on the flip of a coin; the police chief called the incident \"appalling.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/cop-flips-coin-decide-arrest-woman-speeding-56586274","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.