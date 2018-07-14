{"id":56586274,"title":"Cop flips coin to decide whether to arrest woman for speeding","duration":"2:18","description":"Two officers were recorded on their body cams debating whether to arrest a woman for speeding based on the flip of a coin; the police chief called the incident \"appalling.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/cop-flips-coin-decide-arrest-woman-speeding-56586274","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}