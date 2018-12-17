Transcript for Cops find 'no sign' of missing Colorado mom

Thank you ve much. No to the missing Colorado who disappear on thanking D ors are wrapping up their search of her fiance's property. Clayton Sandell is in Colorado. Authorities are not saying whether or they foundything. R: Good morning, Amy. That's right. Poli not talkingbout what they found, butare talking T what thedid not nd, any sn of Kelsey Berreth, now mng for 25 days. Is ING, a new $25,000 reward for the missing -other and potho vanished Thanksgiving day. At her fiance's property los convoy of L enforcemenvehicles shoup T WRE Patrick Frazee lives. They cut the and drove up the dray local, state and federal offers, 75 in all, arring at th prorty with a search wat bringinn dogs, this FBI evidence T and digguipment, scourg Frazee's 35-acre property for S. Putirazee an his 1-year-old daughter away. Called tsestigation highly complex, adding the do nothink Kelsey left on her own, callinghe disappear suspicious. They did not call Frazee a suspect, and they don't have evidce thatkaylee's safety ISAT risk. We have yet to have him sit down with one of our or he is communicating with us through attorney. Reporter: Frazee's attorney says he continues to cooperate. Lice say findi kelse remains their number one priority, Amy. Clayt Sandell, thanks so mu Now to the store to lock

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.