Transcript for Corn farmers lash out after Bud Light Super Bowl ad

Year back with that backlash brewing over bud light's super bowl commercial taking aim at competitors who use corn syrup. Janai Norman is here with more. It's not just rival beermakers. One even getting rid of his bud light out of protest. As many others are left scratching their heads over learning corn syrup being used at all to brew beer. My king, this corn syrup was just delivered. That's not ours. We don't brew bud light with corn syrup. Reporter: Controversy is brewing over this super bowl ad. All brewers of Miller light we received your corn syrup by mistake. That's not our corn syrup. We received our shipment this morning. You're joking. Try the coors light castle. They also use corn syrup. Reporter: They pointed out its competitors use corn syrup in their recipes. Well, well, well, looks like the corn syrup has come home to be brewed. Reporter: Bud light may have expected to catch an earful from the company that owns both rival brands. Miller coarse defended its use of corn syrup saying we're proud of our beers and proud of our ingredients and we're happy to have this fight any day of the week. Now, the corn industry is popping off on social media. The national corn growers association tweeting America's corn farmers are disappointed in you. This corn farmer dumping his bud light down the drain. You're not standing with the corn farm Earths, we're not standing with you. Reporter: Still, the ad may not have had any effect on others. One person tweeting do people care if a beer has corn syrup in it? Bud light brewed with no corn syrup. Reporter: Bud light telling ABC news their super bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in bud light from some other light beers. We don't have anything against corn syrup. We just don't use it in bud light. So a lot of people asking what's corn have to do with it? Beer is made with fermenting yeast with sugar to create alcohol. While the sugar in some recipes comes from corn syrup bud light tells ABC news they use sugar made from barley and rice, Miller coarse vigorously defending themselves pointing to a laundry list of other beers using corn-based sugar. You did all that without laughing. I was laughing. They really said they don't have anything against corn syrup? They did a whole ad about it. A beer is a beer is a beer. Let's cheer. Cheers to that. Coming up, Liam Neeson is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.