-
Now Playing: Snow boarder buried alive and rescued in California avalanche
-
Now Playing: Woman Survives Utah Avalanche
-
Now Playing: Popular DJ pleads guilty after DNA helps crack cold case
-
Now Playing: Couple survives being trapped by 2 avalanches
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt in New Jersey over death of young black man
-
Now Playing: Police collect DNA at nursing home where comatose woman gave birth
-
Now Playing: DJ admits to murder, apologizes to victim's family
-
Now Playing: Paraplegic United passenger 'had to scoot down the aisle' on his bottom
-
Now Playing: Second man found dead at Democratic donor's house
-
Now Playing: The President addresses the nation in making case for a border wall
-
Now Playing: Trump and Democrats battle over funds for a border wall
-
Now Playing: Nissan unveils new LEAF at CES
-
Now Playing: Mom's viral workout video inspires millions as she vows to lose 451 pounds
-
Now Playing: No stylist, no makeup artist: Jameela Jamil takes on industry standards in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Trump argues national security 'crisis' at US southern border
-
Now Playing: Trump makes case for border wall in national address
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman says off-duty sheriff's deputy used stun gun on her
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old calls 911, saves his diabetic grandfather's life
-
Now Playing: Video shows moose wandering into Alaskan hospital
-
Now Playing: Police officers avoid close call with SUV on interstate