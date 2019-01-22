Transcript for Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Spain today. But opera match he's expected to plead guilty to tax fraud he's accused of using a shell company to hide income when he played in Madrid. The proposed agreement calls for a two year suspended prison sentence. And a fine of more than 21 million dollars or and although still faces a rape investigation. In Las Vegas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.