Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud

More
The Portuguese striker, 33, now playing in Italy for Juventus, faced tax avoidance charges from his time as a player in Spain at Real Madrid.
0:28 | 01/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Spain today. But opera match he's expected to plead guilty to tax fraud he's accused of using a shell company to hide income when he played in Madrid. The proposed agreement calls for a two year suspended prison sentence. And a fine of more than 21 million dollars or and although still faces a rape investigation. In Las Vegas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60540289,"title":"Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud","duration":"0:28","description":"The Portuguese striker, 33, now playing in Italy for Juventus, faced tax avoidance charges from his time as a player in Spain at Real Madrid.","url":"/GMA/News/video/cristiano-ronaldo-pay-21-million-fine-tax-fraud-60540289","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.