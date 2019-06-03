Transcript for Cruise ship passengers recount nearly capsizing

Now to new video showing those terrifying moments on a cruise ship. An unexpected 115-mile-an-hour wind gust tipping it nearly on its side injuring dozens of passengers. At least eight taken to the hospital. Victor Oquendo is in port canaveral, Florida, with the details. Good morning to you, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. We met passengers who were still shaking when they got back on board last night. That powerful gust of wind was caused by those same storms that brought the deadly tornadoes to the south and now some of these want to know why they were out at sea in the first place. It was a massive gust of wind that rocked the Norwegian "Escape" cruise sending people and objects flying across the ship. Video from a passenger on board showing furniture sliding across the room. As terrified passengers cry out in fear. Diners running for safety and emergency announcements coming over the loud speaker. Cruise ship staff directing passengers to the middle of the ship for safety. Friends Heather and realle say they were petrified. Everyone was screaming, crying. Reporter: Cook said she began helping medical staff with the injured. We saw about 100 patients, crew members, as well as members on the ship, anything from broken bones to lacerations? We'll make access to the ship. I'm going to go ahead and start triage. Reporter: At least eight passengers hospitalized seen taken off the ship on stretchers to waiting plans after the ship arrived in port canaveral. I was binned. Reporter: The massive 163,000-ton Norwegian escape cruise was hit with 115-mile-per-hour gusts of wind. That's the equivalent to a category 3 hurricane. The wind knocking the ship to its left side at 45 degrees for over five minutes according to

