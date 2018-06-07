Transcript for Deadline approaches on migrant parent, children reunions

thank you. To T latest on that be at the border. Ernight more parents and childrenreuniting as the goment fes that court orderedeadline buttartling tion. Re now learning the may be even more families who were separatean we previously thought and S gio Benitez is here with the latest on that. Good morning, gio. Reporter:d morning. You're about to see one of first videos cap a reunion between a mother and her daug after a judge ruled government must reuniteamilies by the end of the month. Oh. Reporter: This morning tearful reunion a mother and her 8-year-old daughter. Days they reportedly spent art. E little girl taken from her mom after they crossed the border. Citingsend domestic violence the native Guatemala. [ Speaking a foreign languageven bystanders in the room tearin in this video ag on CNN, T a cameras capture re of those rare family reunions. HHS now saying there are even more children separated than rst reed. 3,000 child remaining in the government's care. At num considerably higher an the roughly 2,000 prevly reported HHS. Secry Alex Azar revealing the new numbers yesterday during a ca with reporters dcribing this stis unpdented promising the resulting reunificn will be as mpassionate access as it possibly can be. The administration gppling with the court Mand deadline requiring families to be reunited by July 26h. But this morning, no word on how all of those Fam will be reunited in less than three weeks. Immigration experts have longsaid there iscentral identified systempi track of the families but the secretary insists thatyw where all of thesearents and their child are right now. We have said they're allver the count now so it makes these Rons so much more diffic Absolutely. All right. Well, we sure hope tyeach that deadline thank you very much, Now to the traar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.