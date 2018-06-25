Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere

More
Amelia Milling, 21, was hiking and fell 300-feet down a snow-covered mountain side when a trained husky, Nanook, dragged her toward a shoreline where Milling activated GPS for rescuers.
2:22 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56137855,"title":"Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere","duration":"2:22","description":"Amelia Milling, 21, was hiking and fell 300-feet down a snow-covered mountain side when a trained husky, Nanook, dragged her toward a shoreline where Milling activated GPS for rescuers.","url":"/GMA/News/video/deaf-injured-hiker-credits-survival-dog-appeared-56137855","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.